According to analysts at ABN AMRO, the ECB has been criticized for the asymmetric inflation target, a criticism which has also been levelled at the Fed.
Key Quotes
“Bloomberg reported that European Central Bank staff have begun studying a potential revamp of their inflation goal, according to officials familiar with the matter.”
“Draghi said at the June press conference that "the conviction that we should pursue our objective in a symmetric fashion was also expressed". He has actually been in "camp symmetry" since at least 2016 (speech).”
“The same goes for former chief economist Peter Praet (here). Also Rehn has supported a symmetric approach (here). “Following this policy would help prevent the drifting of inflation expectations persistently below the target.”
“If ECB formally goes for revamping the goal towards "symmetry" around 2% it's dovish and "lower-for-longer". But a caveat would be that given how successful Draghi has been over the years in guiding expectations it ought to be at least partly priced-in. For example, long-term breakeven inflation rates rose only a couple of basis points in a reaction to the Bloomberg story.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims Williams-related gains, nears 1.1200 figure
The shared currency retreated sharply vs. its American rival after testing the 1.1280 price zone, as Fed’s representative rushed to counter Williams’ dovish words. EUR/USD at daily lows ahead of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index.
GBP/USD trading marginally lower daily basis but above 1.2500
The Pound gave back some of its Thursday’s gain on dollar’s relief. The GBP/USD pair broke a daily descendant trend line coming from June’s high and holds above it, leaving little room for sellers to act.
USD/JPY: bears pausing, still in control
Japanese National Inflation steady at 0.7%YoY in June. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index expected at 98.5 in July. USD/JPY corrective advance falling short of signaling an interim bottom in place.
Gold consolidates around $ 1440, eyes US data for fresh direction
Gold (futures on Comex) extends its side-trend around the 1440 mark into the mid-European session, having stalled its retreat from 2019 highs of 1454 near 1437 region.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey preview: The pool of happiness spreads
The University of Michigan will issue its preliminary Survey of Consumers for July on Friday July 18th at 12:30 pm GMT. Consumer sentiment expected to gain modestly in July. Optimism should be supported by strong June jobs report.