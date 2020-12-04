DXY pares losses at end of ugly week, still below 91.00

- DXY pairs losses in the final hours of FX trade and manages to close in the green close to 90.80.
- However, DXY still closed the week with steep losses of just over 1.0%.
The Dollar Index (DXY) picked up into the Friday FX market close, closing the final trading day of the week close to 90.80 with gains of just under 10 points or 0.1%.
USD gasps for breath
It’s been a tough week for USD to say the least. DXY was as high as 92.00 on Monday, reversing aggressively to the downside to hit lows beneath 90.50 on Friday, a drop of more than 1.2% at worst levels. A much-needed technical recovery, or bout of profit-taking appears to have been in play in the final hours of trade, but whether this very minor recovery can continue into next week remains to be seen.
The US dollar has been hit this week on the usual dollar bearish cocktail of factors including US fiscal stimulus and vaccine hopes, dovish Fed expectations and an improved 2021 growth outlook.
Moreover, following Friday’s jobs report, many analysts still see risks for USD as being tilted towards further downside; soft labour market data strengthens the case for further Fed action (dovish and USD negative) as well as more fiscal stimulus (risk on so USD negative).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles from the highest since 2018 on the Brexit impasse
The GBP/USD roller coaster continues with a downfall below 1.35 after the pair hit a 31-month high of 1.3539 earlier. Brexit talks have yet to yield an agreement. Negotiations are set to continue through the weekend.
EUR/USD battles 1.2150 after disappointing NFP
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls missed expectations with 245K jobs gained in November.
XAU/USD fails to break $1850 and turns to the downside
Gold peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1848/oz reaching the highest level since November 23 and then turned to the downside. It bottomed at $1829 and is it about to end the week hovering around $1830.
Dollar downfall explained and what's next for markets
The safe-haven US dollar is hitting multi-month and multi-year lows against its peers while stocks are on fire. What is behind the risk-on rally? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss markets' moving parts as 2020 nears its end.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!