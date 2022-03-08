DWAC Stock Price: Digital world acquisition plummets as trump reacts to botched launch

- NASDAQ:DWAC fell by 14.56% during Monday’s trading session.
- Former President Trump is outraged over the failed launch of Truth Social.
- Waitlist for the social media platform has hit 1 million users.
NASDAQ:DWAC snapped its recent seven day winning streak in a big way on Monday, as shares of the pre-merger SPAC stock tumbled. To start the week, shares of DWAC dropped by 14.56% and closed the session at $83.34. Has the bubble burst for DWAC? It’s hard to say, but there is no doubt that the stock is still overvalued at its current price. DWAC was likely also hit by downward selling pressure on Monday as the global markets hit free fall. Investors weighed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and fears that rising energy prices around the world could slow the economy and raise inflation even further.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Former President Trump finally weighed in on the floundering launch of his social media app, Truth Social. Reports have surfaced that Trump has been overheard yelling on the phone about both the lack of positive media coverage and the bumpy launch of the app. As of last week, Trump had yet to even post on the site himself, and users that have managed to get into the app have complained about a lack of user engagement and overly recycled content. It seems that Trump is fed up with the launch and some even believe he may abandon the project altogether.
DWAC stock forecast
As users continue to wait for the opportunity to sign up for the app, reports have indicated that the waitlist has hit 1 million users. People might be losing patience though as the app has fallen from first to 118th on the most downloaded apps on the Apple App store. It certainly does not help that the overall sentiment around the launch of the app has been negative, which is likely sending away both potential users and shareholders as well
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold retreats from multi-month highs, closes in on $2,000
After reaching its strongest level since August 2020 at $2,021 earlier in the day, gold reversed its direction and started to decline toward $2,000. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day, putting additional weight on XAU/USD.
EUR/USD clings to small gains near 1.0900 after EU data
EUR/USD has recovered toward 1.0900 but seems to be having a tough time gathering momentum. The EU is reportedly considering massive joint bond sales to fund energy end defence spending. Meanwhile, the data from the euro area confirmed that the economy grew by 0.3% on a quarterly basis in Q4.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3100 as greenback loses strength
The bearish pressure surrounding GBP/USD seems to have eased off in the European trading hours on Tuesday with the pair holding above 1.3100. The dollar is struggling to preserve its strength amid a positive shift witnessed in risk perception as investors eye geopolitical headlines.
Whales hunt Ethereum-killer Cardano, scoop ADA in crypto market bloodshed
Proponents have identified large wallet investors bargain-hunting Ethereum-killer Cardano as cryptocurrencies suffer a price drop in the crypto market bloodbath.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
High volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war implies lowering leverage. Trading with the trend has never been more relevant than now. Being aware of a potential reversal is also critical.