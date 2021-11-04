DWAC Stock Price: Digital World Acquisition dips as short interest for the stock mounts

- NASDAQ:DWAC fell by 2.63% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- DWAC now has the highest nominal short interest amongst SPAC stocks.
- GameStop jumps higher again as NFT rumors persist.
NASDAQ:DWAC stumbled on Wednesday after flying higher during the previous session. It was just another bump in the road for the volatile meme SPAC that has taken the focus off of GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC (NYSE:AMC) on Reddit forums like r/WallStreetBets. Shares of DWAC fell 2.63% and closed the trading day at $63.25. The stock is still trading at over six times its NAV price of $10.00, but has pulled back considerably from its recent highs of $175.00 per share. The stock has been a rallying point for retail investors, and has been the top discussed ticker symbol on Reddit for the past couple of weeks.
It should then come as no surprise whatsoever that DWAC has the highest nominal short interest out of any SPAC stock on the markets right now. It is hard to argue with that as well, considering that the company it is merging with, Truth Social, has yet to even be released to the public. Former President Trump has stated that the platform should be ready at some point in 2022, but the short interest is definitely justified considering how high and how fast the stock has soared.
DWAC stock forecast
While DWAC has been dominating the headlines, legacy meme stock GameStop has quietly risen by nearly 25% over the past five trading sessions. What is causing this resurgence of GameStop’s stock? It has been linked to an NFT project featuring a Loophole cryptocurrency that is based on the Ethereum blockchain. There has been some leaked information from Loophole’s public GitHub space that there is an impending GameStop NFT platform in the works.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
