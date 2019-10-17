DUP lawmakers not budging on consent and won't vote for deal - BBC

Citing a BBC reporter, Reuters reported that senior lawmakers of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) were not expected to "budge on consent" and that they will not vote for a deal.

The British Pound largely ignored these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last up 0.4% on the day at 1.2882 while the EUR/GBP was trading at 0.8638, adding 0.14% on a daily basis.

Earlier in the hour, British Lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith noted that they were worried about the DUP's position on the deal.