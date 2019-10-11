Draghi’s speech: Policymakers operate in substantial uncertainty

The European Central Bank (ECB) outgoing President Mario Draghi is on the wires now, via Reuters, delivering a scheduled speech, with the key comments found below.

Policymakers operate in substantial uncertainty.

More active fiscal policy in the Euro area would thus make it possible to adjust our policies more quickly.

About ECB President Draghi

The European Central Bank's president Mario Draghi was born in 1947 in Rome, Italy. Graduated of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Draghi became the president of the European Central Bank in 2011. As part of his job in the Governing Council he gives press conferences in the back of how the ECB observes the current European economy. President's comments may determine positive or negative the Euro's trend in the short-term. Usually, if he shows a hawkish outlook, that is seen as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, while a dovish is seen as negative (or bearish).

The shared currency remained unfazed by Draghi’s comments, with EUR/USD clinging to gains around 1.1020 region.