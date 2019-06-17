Draghi’s speech: Less scope for policy hints - TDS

The T D Securities (TDS) Analysts offer their expectations on the European Central Bank (ECB) President Draghi’s speech scheduled later today at 1700 GMT.

“ECB President Draghi delivers opening comments at the annual Sintra conference at 6pm BST. This year's conference is likely to be a more academic farewell to Draghi, with less scope for policy hints, as he enters his final months at the ECB.

The Fed and BoE are also in blackout mode this week, so won't be able to send any signals to markets on future policy moves.”