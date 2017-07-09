Draghi speech: Will have to take FX into account in decisions

Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is responding to questions from the press, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

Will have to take FX into account in decisions

Euro FX rate concerns reiterated by most rate setters

Discussed calibration of policy instruments

Did not discuss sequnce

Did not discuss in changes to issue and issuer limits

Discussed various scenarios

EUR/GBP hits two-week lows and quickly recovers to fresh session tops

As the ECB presser got underway, the EUR/GBP cross refreshed two-week lows but quickly rebounded back to hits fresh session high level near the 0.9175-80 region.

EUR/JPY unfazed around 130.40 post-ECB

The EUR/JPY cross trimmed some of its early gains and retreated back below mid-130.00s post ECB announcement.

