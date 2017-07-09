Draghi speech: CPI likely to decline toward the turn of the year

Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, continues to make comments on the monetary policy, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

Survey data point to broad based growth

Policy measure support domestic demand

Global recovery supports trade, euro zone export

Growth risks broadly balanced

Cyclical upswing raises chance of stronger than forecast upswing

Downside growth risks relate to global factors

Downside risks also related to FX

CPI likely to decline toward the turn of the year

Key notes:

