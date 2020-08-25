Dr. Fauci: Rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a Reuters interview late Monday, rushing out vaccines could undermine trials of other promising candidates.
Additional comments
“The one thing that you would not want to see with a vaccine is getting an EUA (emergency use authorization) before you have a signal of efficacy.”
“One of the potential dangers if you prematurely let a vaccine out is that it would make it difficult, if not impossible, for the other vaccines to enroll people in their trial.”
“The FDA’s guidance on vaccines - both for full approval and for an EUA - explicitly requires a demonstration that it is both safe and effective.”
“To me, it’s absolutely paramount that you definitively show that a vaccine is safe and effective, both.”
“We would hope that nothing interferes with the full demonstration that a vaccine is safe and effective.”
