Wall Street indexes plunge as US inflation dampens hopes of Fed rate cuts in June.

All sectors are trading lower with Real Estate and Utilities the most affected.

The Dow Jones Index is under increasing bearish pressure below 38,540 with scope to retest 38,035 area.

Equity markets are taking a blow on Wednesday as an unexpectedly strong US inflation report has hammered hopes that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may start lowering borrowing costs in the near term.



US Consumer Prices Index (CPI) accelerated at a 0.4% pace in March, against expectations of a slowdown to 0.3%, while the yearly rate increased to 3.5% from 3.2% in the previous month. These numbers confirm that price pressures remain stubbornly high and ditch the market’s roadmap of three rate cuts in 2024, starting in June. Later on Wednesday the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting reflect decreasing confidence among policymakers that inflation is trending sustainably towards the 2% target.



The risk-averse reaction to CPI data has sent the main US indices tumbling. The Dow Jones leads losses, down 1.210% to 38,455, increasing its distance from March highs near 40,000. The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ index drop 0.9% each to 5,162 and 16,162, respectively.

Dow Jones news

Almost all the Wall Street sectors are posting losses on Wednesday. Real Estate is the most affected by higher-for-longer interest rates and falls 4.24%, followed by Utilities, down 1.7%, and Materials, which gives away 1.5%. Only the Energy sector is trading above opening levels with a 0.5% advance.



Intel (INTL) is leading losses with a 3.20% drop to $37.05, followed by Home Depot (HD), 3.15% lower to $350.09, and Boeing (BA), which is losing 2.45% to $173.70. On the winning side, Walmart (WMT) is 1% up to $60.38, followed by Chevron (CVX) with a 0.24% advance to $162.40.

Dow Jones technical outlook

The Dow Jones index is on track to print a strong bearish candle on the daily chart, confirming the negative trend from the March top, right below 40,000.



The strong reaction to the US inflation data has pushed the Index below the 38,540 support level, with the bearish cross between the 4-hour 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) giving hope to bears. Below here, the next target is 38,033.

The previous support at the mentioned 38,540 is likely to offer some resistance, and above there, an order block, right below 39,000, will challenge a potential bullish attempt.

Dow Jones Index 4-Hour Chart