- Dow Jones recovers into fresh high but action remains tight.
- US equities broadly higher on Monday, but momentum is limited.
- Fedspeak to dominate headlines with quiet economic calendar this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) managed to gain some ground in today's quiet trading session, following the volatility caused by last week’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. However, the market is still showing signs of weakness, with some stocks keeping the averages in check.
Fedspeak will be the key driver this week as investors try to pin down the likelihood of accelerated rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The economic calendar is notably thin from the US this week, though traders will watch for Friday’s consumer sentiment survey results from the University of Michigan. The UoM Consumer Sentiment Index for May is expected to tick down to 77.0 from 77.2.
Dow Jones news
The Dow Jones is up a scant sixth of a percent on Monday as investors recover risk appetite on renewed hopes of Fed rate cuts, but upside momentum remains tight. Around half of the 30 securities that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down or flat on the day.
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) leads the top of the Dow Jones gainers on Monday, climbing around 2% and trading near $116.00 per share ahead of Disney’s latest earnings report due Tuesday morning. On the low side, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) fell nearly 4% as traders pull back from the biotech stock following last week’s surge. Amgen is due to bring its own weight loss drug to market, a category of drugs that have seen wild demand surges and investors initally bet that Amgen would be able to carve out some of the high-demand drug market.
Dow Jones technical outlook
The Dow Jones climbed in early Monday trading to test a fresh daily high at 38,872.18 before a midday pullback to 38,687.46. The DJIA continues to trade north of 38,700.00 as equities look for firmer gains.
Longer-term, the Dow Jones is still trading into bullish territory above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 36,798.86. Despite long-run bullish momentum, the Dow Jones has struggled to recover ground after falling back from March’s record peaks near the 40,000.00 price handle.
Dow Jones five-minute chart
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0800 on USD weakness
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0750 in the second half of the day on Monday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand as investors reassess the Fed's rate outlook following Friday's disappointing labor market data.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.2600 as risk mood improves
Following Friday's volatile action, GBP/USD pushes higher toward 1.2600 on Monday. Soft April jobs report from the US and the improvement seen in risk mood make it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength.
Gold holds on to modest gains around $2,320
Gold trades decisively higher on the day above $2,320 in the American session. Retreating US Treasury bond yields after weaker-than-expected US employment data and escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD stretch higher.
Addressing the crypto investor dilemma: To invest or not? Premium
Bitcoin price trades around $63,000 with no directional bias. The consolidation has pushed crypto investors into a state of uncertainty. Investors can expect a bullish directional bias above $70,000 and a bearish one below $50,000.
Three fundamentals for the week: Two central bank decisions and one sensitive US Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to strike a more hawkish tone, reversing its dovish shift. Policymakers at the Bank of England may open the door to a rate cut in June.