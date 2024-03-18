- Dow Jones climbs on Monday ahead of Fed’s Wednesday rate call.
- Equities shrug off declining June rate cut bets.
- Update to Fed’s Dot Plot and US PMI figures also due this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) climbed on Monday as investors returned to risk bids to kick off a hectic central bank-themed trading week. US equities are rising across the board and the major indices are getting bolstered by a surge in telecomms.
The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest rate call is slated for Wednesday, and an update to the Fed’s Dot Plot of interest rate expectations will draw plenty of investors’ attention as markets continue to try to pin down when the US central bank will deliver a rate trim. Money markets have continued to pare back bets of a 25 basis point rate cut in June, but equities are shrugging off the attitude shift to lean into the bullish side on Monday. Rate futures are pricing in nearly 50-50 odds of no rate cut in June, down from nearly 70% chances of a 25 bps cut just a week ago.
Dow Jones news
As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is in the green around a third of a percent on Monday, gaining on the day but lagging its index counterparts. The S&P 500 has gained around eight tenths of a percent and the NASDAQ Composite is up over 1%.
The Communication Services Sector is firmly higher on the day, surging nearly 3% on Monday. Of the eleven major sectors in US equities, all of them are in the green to start the new trading week.
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is leading the charge on the DJIA, gaining 1.7% around midday on Monday to trade near $114.00. Salesforce Inc. (CRM), Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) are in a three-way slugfest to determine second place, with all three gaining around 1.5% on Monday. On the downside, Boeing Co. (BA) continues to shed weight, declining another 1.4% on Monday to trade into $180.00 per share.
Dow Jones technical outlook
Despite Monday’s gains, The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading well within last Friday’s technical bounds, churning into the 38,880.00 level as near-term momentum finds an intraday price floor near 38,800.00.
Despite the day’s bullish tilt, the DJIA remains down from recent highs, and the index is still down nearly a full percent from last week’s peak bids near 39,230.00.
Dow Jones 5-minute chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range near 1.0900
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow band at around 1.0900 in the second half of the day on Monday. The bullish opening in Wall Street limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground ahead of the Fed policy meeting later in the week.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2750, despite market optimism
GBP/USD trades in a range slightly below 1.2750 in the American session on Monday. Despite the improving risk mood, rising US Treasury bond yields support the USD and make it difficult for the pair to gain traction. The Fed and the BoE will announce policy decisions this week.
Gold consolidates ahead of central banks’ decisions
Gold gained traction and advanced toward $2,160 after spending the first half of the day in a tight channel near $2,150. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield rising above 4.3% in the session, however, XAU/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum.
XRP price makes comeback to $0.62 ahead of key events for Ripple and XRP holders
XRP price wiped out its weekly gains over the weekend and the altcoin steadied above $0.62, early on Monday. XRP price begins recovery as traders anticipate activity in the altcoin with upcoming events.
How to trade five explosive rate decisions this week, Fed and BoJ stand out Premium
Investors fear the Fed may signal fewer cuts this year as inflation remains sticky. The Bank of Japan may finally move away from negative interest rates. Australia's central bank could provide hints of its first rate cut.