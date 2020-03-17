The Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped below 20,000 points. Stocks are resuming their falls after initially opening higher. On Monday, American shares suffered their worst day since 1987.

The latest downward move may have been triggered by reports that the Federal Reserve is set to add more stimulus. Lauretta Mester, President of the Cleveland branch of the Federal Reserve, has said that she supports reactivating the Federal Reserve's commercial paper facility.

Fears of the economic damage as the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak are rising. More and more countries are imposing lockdowns.