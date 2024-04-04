Dow Jones posts a minor decline following a positive session as Fed officials cool hopes of immediate rate cuts.

Fed Goldsbee and Kashkari ask for more time and hint towards less than three rate cuts in 2024.

Earlier on Thursday, higher-than-expected US Jobless claims had boosted risk appetite,

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is nursing moderate losses after having turned down following a positive morning session. A string of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials hit the wires on Thursday, requesting more time to start cutting rates, offsetting the positive sentiment triggered by the soft employment data.



Chicago Fed President Austen Goldsbee has struck a hawkish tone, recalling that he anticipated two rate cuts this year before putting into question whether that bank should cut rates at all if inflation remains sticky. Later on, Minneapolis Fed CEO, Neel Kashkari has reiterated this view, suggesting that there might not be rate cuts if inflation stalls.



Before that, weekly applications for unemployment benefits rose to their highest level in two months in the last week of March, according to data released by the Labor Department. These figures came after the weak services sector activity data on Wednesday and boosted hopes that the Fed might stick to its plan of three rate cuts this year. In this context, the market will be especially attentive to Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for more clues about the rate outlook.



All Wall Street indexes have turned negative with the Dow Jones, leading losses with a 0.6% decline to 38,2843, followed by the S&P 500, down 0.5% at 5,186, and the NASDAQ, which drops 0.2% to 16,239.

Dow Jones news

All the 11 Wall Street sectors have turned negative on Thursday's afternoon trading. Health is leading losses with a 0.8% decline, followed by Real Estate, 0.66% down, and the Financial sector, losing 0.55%.



Microsoft (MSFT) is the best performer of the Dow Jones Index, up 0.6%, to $422.04, followed by Travelers Companies (TRV) with a 0.33% advance to $229.71. 3M (MMM) is the biggest loser, declining 2.16% to $91.22. followed by Salesforce (CRM) 2.14% down to $298.20.



Dow Jones technical outlook

The pair is on a corrective reversal from the 40,000 psychological level, with bearish pressure gathering pace, as price action breached the trendline support from late-January lows, at 38,860. An AB=CD correction would target the early March lows at 38,452.



A bullish reaction, which would need from soft US Nonfarm Payrolls data would meet resistance at 39,312 ahead of the 40,000 historic high.

Dow Jones 4-Hour Chart