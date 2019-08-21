DoubleLine's Gundlach: Fed has lost control of interest rates

Jeffrey Gundlach, Wall Street's bond king and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DoubleLine, expressed his take on the recent US yield curve inversion late-Tuesday.
Key Quotes (via Reuters):
The Fed has lost control of interest rates, citing as evidence the fed funds rate trading higher than any part of the UST yield curve.
"What else do you need to call it an inversion?"
"Everyone is parsing all of these little arbitrary things. But we've got an inversion."
