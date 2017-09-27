Donald Trump’s speech Live Indianapolis - Tax Reform Rollout

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver his pitch for the tax reform in a speech in Indiana at 19:00 GMT.

On Wednesday, Representative Kevin Brady of Texas, the Republican chairman of the Ways and Means said: “today is not about the House plan, it’s about a unified framework.” Trump recently spoke to reporters ahead of his speech and said that he was not going to negotiate on 20% corporate tax rate and added that he would not benefit from the new tax plan.

Key notes:

USD: Positioning for tax reform? – Rabobank

The markets have been waiting all year for some detail on US fiscal reforms and today President Trump and leading Republicans have promised to finally put some flesh on the bones of a new tax framework, according to Jane Foley, Senior FX Strategist at Rabobank.

US: Trump expected to provide a framework for the tax reform - BBH

Along with the developments on the monetary policy front, US fiscal policy is front and center today as President Trump is expected to provide a framework for the tax reform, suggests the analysis team at BBH.

