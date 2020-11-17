Citigroup analysts foresee potential widespread availability of coronavirus vaccines to help revive global trade and economic growth and fuel as much as a 20% decline in the US dollar in 2021, according to Bloomberg.
Key quotes/points
Vaccine distribution we believe will check off all of our bear market signposts, allowing the dollar to follow a similar path to that it experienced from the early to mid-2000s.
In addition to the impact from vaccine breakthroughs, the dollar will suffer as the Fed will remain dovish as the global economy normalizes, the rest of the world is likely to grow at a faster pace, and as investors rotate out of US assets and into international assets.
Should the US yield curve steepen as inflation expectations rise, this will incentivize investors” to hedge currency exposure. Given this setup, there is the potential for the dollar’s losses to be front-loaded,” with the currency spiraling lower sooner.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's value against majors, is currently seen at 92.50, down 4.18% on a year-to-date basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges monthly top above 0.7300 after RBA minutes
AUD/USD takes the bids near one week high, also the highest since mid-September. RBA minutes reiterate no to negative rates, showing readiness for further stimulus. Risk remains positive amid Brexit, vaccine hopes, light calendar.
USD/JPY sinking in the Tokyo opening hour on rising stocks and vaccine hopes
USD/JPY is sliding in Tokyo, unstuck on pure dollar weakness as it gaps down on the hourly DXY chart. Vaccine hopes keep equity markets printing fresh all-time highs, weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3200 on fresh Brexit optimism
GBP/USD rises over 30 pips after UK’s Frost suggests a trade deal with the EU during early next week. The cable rose immediately after The Sun rolled out news favoring odds of the soft Brexit.
Gold buyers keep $1,900 on radar amid market optimism
Gold keeps recovery moves from $1,864 despite recently easing from $1,896. Moderna’s vaccine trials keep markets hopeful despite virus woes. Brexit news, updates from Johnson & Johnson offer the latest positive push.
WTI: Mildly bid above $41.00 even as US-Iran war fears fade, eyes API stocks
WTI bounces off intraday low as NYT conveys odds of the US attack on Iran. Risk dwindles as vaccine hopes battle virus woes. API inventories, risk catalysts will offer short-term direction.