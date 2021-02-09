- Impending stimulus and risk rally keeps the US dollar under pressure.
- The dollar index consolidates below 91.00, having faced rejection at 91.60 on Friday.
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is on the defensive below 91.00, having dropped for the second straight trading day on Monday.
Driving the anti-risk USD lower are expectations for aggressive fiscal stimulus and the risk-on rally in the global stocks.
"The House should pass this [President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus] relief package over the next two weeks, and Biden hopes to have Senate approval and the final package signed by March 15. Although a higher minimum wage is off the table, a $1,400 stimulus check appears to be a done deal," BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien told CoinDesk, adding that more stimulus would lead to higher spending and deficit.
Global stocks continue to rise and are likely to remain bid, with the world flush with cash. "Easing pressure from the pandemic as the surge in cases after the holidays may also be encouraging risk-taking to extend the global equity rally," Marc Chandler, Chief Market Strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex and author of the book "Making Sense of the Dollar," noted in his blog post.
However, the US dollar may pick up a bid if the longer duration Treasury yields continue to track inflation expectations higher. The 10-year yield has gained close to 17 basis points in the past eight trading days.
Technical levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|90.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.62
|Daily SMA50
|90.45
|Daily SMA100
|91.81
|Daily SMA200
|93.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.23
|Previous Daily Low
|90.9
|Previous Weekly High
|91.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.5
|Previous Monthly High
|90.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.48
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $45,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the heaviest jump on record towards $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable around $45,000, following its run-up to $45,064 latest, while refreshing the all-time high on earely Tuesday. Tesla's favor to the crypto major adds strength to the market optimism.
AUD/USD: On the bids near two-week top above 0.7700 despite mixed clues
AUD/USD refreshes intraday high, attacks Monday’s peak, also the highest since January 27. Australia’s NAB Business Conditions and Business Confidence data came in mixed for January.
Gold: Bears to target a run to weekly support at $1,765
Gold is testing the bear's commitments at the resistance structure. Weekly support could be their target if bulls capitulate at this juncture. There is still room for some additional gains to the upside from where it will be make or break time.
Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV): Buy the dip opportunity?
Churchill Capital Corp IV has been edging lower at the beginning of a new trading week, moving down below $34, but holding most of its gains. Is there a buy opportunity on shares of the blank check company?
US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.