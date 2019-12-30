Dollar Index Technical Analysis: MACD offers strongest bearish signal since June

- Dollar Index is looking south with a key indicator reporting the strongest bearish bias in six months.
- The 200-week average support at 96.01 could be put to test.
The path of least resistance for the dollar index (DXY) is to the downside, according to a key technical indicator.
The weekly MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend changes and gauge trend strength, is currently hovering at -0.19 – the lowest since June. A reading below zero indicates bearish conditions.
The indicator, therefore, is reporting the strongest bearish bias in six months. The weekly relative strength index (RSI) is also hovering in bearish territory below 50.
Meanwhile, the daily chart is reporting a bearish lower high, lower low setup.
The DXY looks set to test the 200-week average, currently at 96.01. The long-term average acted as strong support three times in the first six months of this year.
A weekly close above 97.82 (last week's high) is needed to confirm a bullish reversal.
Weekly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|97.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.47
|Daily SMA50
|97.74
|Daily SMA100
|98.1
|Daily SMA200
|97.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.57
|Previous Daily Low
|96.92
|Previous Weekly High
|97.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.92
|Previous Monthly High
|98.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bears taking control in thin trade as US dollar remains under pressure
USD/JPY extends losses in a bid to test the 109 handle, as the US dollar remains the laggard in thin trade so far this Monday. However, the USD/JPY technical indicators remain within positive levels as a US/Sino trade deal remains on the horizon.
AUD/USD: Buyers take aim at six-week-old rising trendline
AUD/USD rises to a fresh five-month high just below 0.7000. The pair sustains trading above the 15-week-old rising trend line. Short-term ascending resistance line can question the Bulls amid overbought RSI.
Week Ahead – Focus on manufacturing PMIs in subdued holiday week
The economic calendar will only marginally get busier in the coming week and trading volumes are not expected to pick up much as New Year celebrations get underway. However, key manufacturing gauges out of China and the US could spoil the festive rally in equities
Gold: Breakout confirmed on weekly, Doji on D1
Gold prices closed last week with 2.22% gains at $1,511, confirming a flag breakout on the weekly chart. The pattern indicates the rally from lows near $1,270 seen in April-May has resumed. The flag breakout has opened the doors for a retest of highs above $1,555.
GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA guards immediate upside
GBP/USD struggles for direction between 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 100-bar SMA. Bullish MACD indicates the extension of the latest recovery to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on the successful breakout.