Dollar Index Price Analysis: Golden cross suggests greenback is closing on interim top

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Dollar index's daily chart shows a golden crossover. 
  • The bullish cross is a lagging indicator and often marks temporary tops. 

The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, could be nearing an interim top, as a big-time lagging indicator has turned bullish for the first time since June 2018. 

The 50-day and 200-day averages have produced a golden cross, an indicator of the long-term bull market. The averages, however, are based on past data. Hence, crossovers tend to lag price, especially the longer duration ones. 

Put simply, a golden cross is the result of a strong rally and has limited predictive powers at best. More often than not, an asset is overbought by the time the crossover happens and witnesses correction post-crossover confirmation. 

The 14-day relative strength index of the dollar index is reporting overbought conditions with an above-70 print. A a result, the DXY may struggle to hold onto gains above 100, if any. On the downside, the 200-hour average, currently at 99.19, could work as strong support. 

At press time, the DXY is seen at 99.84. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.83
Today Daily Change -0.06
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 99.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.56
Daily SMA50 97.79
Daily SMA100 97.87
Daily SMA200 97.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.91
Previous Daily Low 99.53
Previous Weekly High 99.16
Previous Weekly Low 98.6
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.68
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD prints fresh decade low below 0.6600

AUD/USD prints fresh decade low below 0.6600

AUD/USD pair dropped to near 0.6590, the lowest level since 2009, soon before press time, taking the weekly loss to over 1.4%. The selling interest around the Aussie dollar, a China-sensitive currency, remains strong with the coronavirus scare dominating the market sentiment.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Eyes on long-term resistance-turned-support trendline

USD/JPY: Eyes on long-term resistance-turned-support trendline

USD/JPY steps back to 112.00, down 0.07%, during the pre-European session on Friday. Even so, the pair stays above the multi-month-old falling trend line on a weekly basis. 200-week SMA acts as key support.

USD/JPY News

Have the trade agreements ended the US manufacturing recession?

Have the trade agreements ended the US manufacturing recession?

The first signs are emerging that the US manufacturing recession may be at an end if the results of three recent business surveys recent pan out. US-China and USMCA pacts expected to boost American manufacturing.

Read more

Gold hits fresh seven-year high

Gold hits fresh seven-year high

Gold is flashing green for the fourth straight day and is currently trading at $1,624, the highest level February 2013. The anti-risk yellow metal continues to draw bids from retail investors and hedge funds despite the headwinds from other markets. 

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures