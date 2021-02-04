Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY takes out 11-month bearish trendline

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Dollar index's daily chart shows bullish reversal patterns. 
  • The breakout has opened the doors to resistance at 91.75.

The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, has pierced the trendline falling from March 2020 highs, validating the reversal higher signaled by the inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) breakout confirmed on Feb. 1. 

The above-50 or bullish reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index also indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side. 

As such, the DXY looks set to test resistance at 91.75 (Sept. 1 low). The outlook would turn bearish if the index finds acceptance under the former hurdle-turned-support of the inverse H&S neckline, currently at 90.90. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 91.2
Today Daily Change 0.09
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 91.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.46
Daily SMA50 90.5
Daily SMA100 91.87
Daily SMA200 93.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 91.3
Previous Daily Low 90.99
Previous Weekly High 90.89
Previous Weekly Low 90.08
Previous Monthly High 90.95
Previous Monthly Low 89.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 91.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 91.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 90.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 91.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.59

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Key hurdle intact after upbeat Aussie trade data

AUD/USD: Key hurdle intact after upbeat Aussie trade data

AUD/USD trades close to 0.7650, benefiting from upbeat Australian trade data and the risk-on market mood. Markets cheer the US stimulus and vaccine optimism, as reflected by higher S&P 500 futures. Focus shifts to the US jobs data and key RBA events. 

AUD/USD News

Gold refreshes 13-day low, eyes key support above $1,800

Gold refreshes 13-day low, eyes key support above $1,800

Gold stands on slippery ground, drops for the third day. The yellow metal has been declining following its early week failures to cross the 21-day SMA. January’s “double top” formation adds to the upside filters.

Gold news

Ethereum records new all-time high as FOMO kicks in

Ethereum records new all-time high as FOMO kicks in

ETH/USD bulls are unstoppable while refreshing the record top around $1,700 during early Thursday. The altcoin is on a four-day uptrend after the previous day’s rally that crossed a key resistance line. Ascending trend line from Sep stops ETH sellers, for now.

Read more

GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting

GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting

Shares in Gamestop staged a recovery on Wednesday after a horrible session on Tuesday. Gamestop rallied back above $100, up nearly 15%. Reuters reported that according to S3 partners the number of shares shorted in Gamestop (GME) rose slightly on Tuesday. 

Read more

US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM

US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.

US Dollar Index News

