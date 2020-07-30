Dollar Index Price Analysis: As the dollar capitulation continues here are some key support levels

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • The DXY has once again had a negative session trading 0.27% lower on Thursday.
  • This could be the 6th bearish session in a row for the dollar basket.

Dollar index weekly chart

It's hard to analyse the dollar index on anything below the weekly chart as it continues falling into the abyss. That said on the weekly chart there are some interesting zones that need to be monitored. 

First of all the 92.75 level looks the strongest and it is closest to the current price. There have been four meaningful touches of this level but it was first used as a support at the end of August 2015. It then once again proved to be a good consolidation low once again in May the following year. Beyond that, it was broken but when the price broke back above the area there was a small bounce at the zone and potentially this could happen again soon. 

There is a tentative line which is marked in purple and it only really had one serious bounce in September 2017. But the main consolidation low is marked in red and this is holding at 88.25. Although this has only been hit once on the chart in 2009 and 2010 it was a key level of resistance. 

Overall, this is a very strong downtrend and there would not be too many long opportunities. The fact the downward pressure stalled overnight and in the EU session could mean traders and investors might be done with the selling in the short or medium term. This means the levels mentioned above become more significant. 

Key levels for the dollar index

Additional index

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.01
Today Daily Change -0.26
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 93.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 95.75
Daily SMA50 96.84
Daily SMA100 98.38
Daily SMA200 98.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.8
Previous Daily Low 93.18
Previous Weekly High 96.18
Previous Weekly Low 94.32
Previous Monthly High 98.24
Previous Monthly Low 95.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.28

 

 

