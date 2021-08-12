DIDI Share Price: DiDi Global Inc extends slide on China stock pullback

- NYSE:DIDI fell by 3.71% on Wednesday as China weakness continued.
- The ongoing investigation into Didi could result in an executive shuffle.
- Softbank announces it will pull out of investing in China stocks.
NYSE:DIDI fell once again on Wednesday, a sigh that shareholders are getting all too used to unfortunately. The Chinese ride-hailing stock fell below the $9.00 price threshold for the first time since late-July, as the ongoing investigation by the Chinese government has erased any gains that were made since. Shares of Didi fell by a further 3.71% on Wednesday, and closed the trading session at $8.83. It was another session of tech weakness as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 were once again carried to new all-time highs on the strength of cyclical stocks. Blue-chip and value sectors have been showing strength lately on the back of the impending approval of the new infrastructure bill from President Biden.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
One potential outcome from the investigation into Didi is that high ranking officials within the company may be ousted. The executive shuffle would come as the Chinese government looks into the chain of command and who ultimately gave the green light for the company to IPO on the U.S. markets. Chinese officials have labeled the IPO a ‘deliberate act of deceit’ and Didi awaits the final verdict which could bring historic financial penalties.
NYSE:DIDI news
Softbank, a major stakeholder in Didi, reported its earnings yesterday and net profit fell nearly 40% sequentially from the first quarter. The company’s investments in Chinese companies like Didi and AliBaba (NYSE:BABA) have plummeted during the recent sell-off, and CEO Masayoshi Son reported that the company would scale back investments in China until ‘the situation is clearer’. For Softbank this could mean holding off for another year or two, until the political mess sorts itself out.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.1750 as dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a tepid risk tone. Treasury yields drop as softer US CPI data lifts the pressure off the Fed for an imminent tapering. US PPI and Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, USD rebound
GBP/USD is easing towards 1.3850, undermined by mixed UK growth and industrial numbers. The cautious market mood lifts the US dollar's safe-haven demand, adding to the weight on the pair. Focus shifts to US data.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1759 to unleash further upside
Gold price is holding the higher ground above $1750, looking to build onto its recovery from five-month lows, as the US dollar nurses losses amid fading hawkish Fed expectations and weaker Treasury yields.
Bitcoin falters as correction might be on horizon
Bitcoin price suggests more gains are incoming as it holds above a supply zone’s upper limit at $45,321. Ethereum price is trying to breach through a resistance area ranging from $3,240 to $3,533.
US CPI for July shows first signs of inflation peaking
American consumer prices delivered the first hint that the rampant gains since January may have reached their apogee, lending support to the Federal Reserve claim that inflation increases will be transitory.