Helge J. Pedersen, analyst at Nordea Markets, points out that after nearly three weeks of intensive negotiations in Denmark, the Social Democrats have now managed to land an agreement with the supporting parties the Social-Liberal Party, the Socialist People’s Party and the Red Green Alliance.
Key Quotes
“The new government will be a Social-Democratic minority government headed by Mette Frederiksen as prime minister. The new ministers are expected to be named tomorrow.”
“The last time the Social Democrats were in power was during the parliamentary term 2011-2015 when Helle Thorning-Schmidt headed two governments. The first one in alliance with the Social-Liberal Party and the Socialist People’s Party. The latter party chose to withdraw from the government in December 2014, though. During the remainder of the parliamentary term, Denmark therefore had a two-party coalition government consisting and the Social Democrats and the Social-Liberal Party.”
“The new government agreement has been called “a fair direction for Denmark” and it includes a number of pledges:
The new government wants to: Be a frontrunner in the fight against the climate crisis, strengthen welfare again, fight the rising inequality, focus on education, facilitate integration and take global responsibility.”
