Denmark confirms first coronavirus infection, Iraq announces sixth case

Denmark’s Health Ministry confirmed the first coronavirus infection on Thursday, as the virus outbreak rapidly spreads across the European continent. The man returned from a ski holiday in northern Italy and is now quarantined at home.
Meanwhile, Iraq has confirmed its sixth case of coronavirus, the health ministry said.
A young Iraqi man in Baghdad who had traveled from Iran was detected with the infection.
Russian news agencies TASS and Interfax reported on Thursday, Estonia has confirmed its first coronavirus case in a man who returned from Iran.
Market implications
With the virus outbreak spread over 42 countries, the market mood remains sour with investors scurrying for safe-havens and selling off higher-yielding assets.
Amid a slump in the US equity futures and Treasury yields, EUR/USD is struggling to extend the upside above the 1.09 handle while the yen continues to draw bids amid broad risk-aversion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.09, Eurozone sentiment data eyed
EUR/USD is on the rise but struggling to take out Wednesday's high. The bulls need to invalidate Wednesday's doji candle to invite stronger buying pressure. Coronavirus has hit the US shores and could keep USD on the defensive. The euro to take cues from Eurozone consumer and industrial confidence data.
GBP/USD consolidates losses ahead of UK’s list of post-Brexit negotiation goals
GBP/USD recovers from three-day low amid broad US dollar weakness. UK will release its mandate for the post-Brexit trade talk with the EU. BoE’s Cunliffe, US data and coronavirus updates will also keep traders busy.
Forex Today: Markets, dollar slump after Trump's coronavirus response, crypto retreat, US data eyed
President Donald Trump has addressed the nation on the coronavirus outbreak, saying the US is prepared, that is just the flu, and tapping Vice President Mike Pence to coordinate the response.
WTI hits lowest since January 2019, monthly chart shows major bear cross
With oil prices falling to 13-month lows, a widely-tracked lagging indicator has turned bearish for the first time in multiple decades. The sell-off could be associated with the flight to safety triggered by concerns the coronavirus is spreading outside China.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.