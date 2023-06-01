Share:

Dax has been trading higher since October 2022 but five waves up from that low suggested that bulls are done for now and that correction is in play. In fact, we have seen a nice reversal down recently, through the trendline support on the 4h chart so the corrective phase is here, but with three waves down from the top, we may start observing some of the support for wave (C). An interesting level for a new price stabilization can be at 15300-15400 area.

Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.