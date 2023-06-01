Dax has been trading higher since October 2022 but five waves up from that low suggested that bulls are done for now and that correction is in play. In fact, we have seen a nice reversal down recently, through the trendline support on the 4h chart so the corrective phase is here, but with three waves down from the top, we may start observing some of the support for wave (C). An interesting level for a new price stabilization can be at 15300-15400 area.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0700 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0700, staging a decent recovery despite soft inflation data from the Euro area. The Euro buyers cheer hawkish ECB commentary while the risk-positive market environment limits the USD's upside ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2450 as risk flows dominate
GBP/USD is recovering above 1.2450 in the European session, as the US Dollar resumes its downside amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed dovish Fed expectations and US debt deal passage keep the US Dollar undermined ahead of the US ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold price rebounds toward $1,970 amid renewed US Dollar selling
Gold price is rebounding toward $1,970, having found strong bids near $1,950. The risk-on market profile is weighing on the US Dollar, enabling Gold price to attempt a recovery. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid rallying US Treasury bond yields. US data awaited.
Bitcoin likely to remain in red through the next quarter if history is any indication
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a monthly close at $27,210, noting a -6.92% return for May. The last-minute slide in BTC put an end to the four-month bullish streak that kickstarted the 2023 rally.
C3.ai gets punched in the face, is the AI hype a bit overdone?
OMG! Stocks sold off on Wednesday….and NVDA? That stock gave back $15 or 3.8% - What is going on? That is not supposed to happen….it can only go up! Quick someone call the NVDA police!