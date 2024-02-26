Crude Oil resumes choppy channel, WTI recovers $77.50

- Crude Oil markets continue to pattern into a sideways channel.
- Barrel supplies continue to outpace demand that has failed to materialize.
- Energy markets remain concerned about supply constraints that have yet to occur.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil rebounded on Monday after last week’s near-term decline, and WTI is once again trading back above $77.50 per barrel.
Concerns about global demand rising to outpace global barrel supply on the back of an expected explosion in Chinese Crude Oil demand have fizzled out, but markets remain concerned about barrel supply amidst Middle East geopolitical tensions and production caps from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. According to a recent survey by Bloomberg, many energy market analysts expect OPEC to maintain current production caps through the second quarter in an attempt to keep Crude OIl supply low enough to keep prices high, but record pumping figures from non-OPEC countries, most notably the US, remains a key chink in the armor.
Geopolitical tensions remain high in the Red Sea as Houthis continue to target civilian shipping vessels. Crude Oil markets remain concerned about a possible kink in supply lines between Europe and Asia, keeping barrel bids elevated.
WTI technical outlook
Choppy sideways trading has been the name of the game in WTI US Crude Oil recently. Intraday technicals have been increasingly chopping as US Crude Oil swings from one day to the next but largely remains capped below $79.00.
WTI prices have been hampered by the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $77.62, a price that has seen Crude Oil spiral around since falling into the long-term region in November of 2022.
WTI hourly chart
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.45
|Today Daily Change
|0.98
|Today Daily Change %
|1.28
|Today daily open
|76.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.22
|Daily SMA50
|74.51
|Daily SMA100
|76.56
|Daily SMA200
|77.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.3
|Previous Daily Low
|76.22
|Previous Weekly High
|78.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.22
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
