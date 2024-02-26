Crude Oil resumes choppy channel, WTI recovers $77.50

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • Crude Oil markets continue to pattern into a sideways channel.
  • Barrel supplies continue to outpace demand that has failed to materialize.
  • Energy markets remain concerned about supply constraints that have yet to occur.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil rebounded on Monday after last week’s near-term decline, and WTI is once again trading back above $77.50 per barrel.

Concerns about global demand rising to outpace global barrel supply on the back of an expected explosion in Chinese Crude Oil demand have fizzled out, but markets remain concerned about barrel supply amidst Middle East geopolitical tensions and production caps from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. According to a recent survey by Bloomberg, many energy market analysts expect OPEC to maintain current production caps through the second quarter in an attempt to keep Crude OIl supply low enough to keep prices high, but record pumping figures from non-OPEC countries, most notably the US, remains a key chink in the armor.

Geopolitical tensions remain high in the Red Sea as Houthis continue to target civilian shipping vessels. Crude Oil markets remain concerned about a possible kink in supply lines between Europe and Asia, keeping barrel bids elevated.

WTI technical outlook

Choppy sideways trading has been the name of the game in WTI US Crude Oil recently. Intraday technicals have been increasingly chopping as US Crude Oil swings from one day to the next but largely remains capped below $79.00.

WTI prices have been hampered by the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $77.62, a price that has seen Crude Oil spiral around since falling into the long-term region in November of 2022.

WTI hourly chart

WTI daily chart

WTI US OIL

Overview
Today last price 77.45
Today Daily Change 0.98
Today Daily Change % 1.28
Today daily open 76.47
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.22
Daily SMA50 74.51
Daily SMA100 76.56
Daily SMA200 77.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 78.3
Previous Daily Low 76.22
Previous Weekly High 78.74
Previous Weekly Low 76.22
Previous Monthly High 79.19
Previous Monthly Low 69.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 77.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 77.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 79.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 79.85

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remained weak and could target 0.6500

AUD/USD remained weak and could target 0.6500

AUD/USD gave away part of the multi-session rebound and retreated to the 0.6530 zone on the back of persistent jitters surrounding the Chinese economy and the collapse to multi-month lows in prices of iron ore.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD resumed the uptrend north of 1.0800

EUR/USD resumed the uptrend north of 1.0800

EUR/USD managed to regain buying impetus and left behind Friday’s small decline on the back of further weakness hurting the US Dollar and rising prudence ahead of the release of US PCE and EMU CPI.

EUR/USD News

Gold under mild pressure near $2,030

Gold under mild pressure near $2,030

Gold lost its traction and retreated below $2,030 in the American session on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovers toward 4.3% after spending the first half of the day in the red and weighs on XAU/USD.

Gold News

Bitcoin price consolidates despite MicroStrategy’s $155 million BTC purchase

Bitcoin price consolidates despite MicroStrategy’s $155 million BTC purchase

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to consolidate, but this could change soon as reports indicate that MicroStrategy has added to its BTC portfolio for the second time this month.

Read more

The week star of the show will be the PCE price index on Thursday

The week star of the show will be the PCE price index on Thursday

This week the star of the show will be the PCE price index on Thursday. Bloomberg reports a consensus forecast of 2.8% y/y from 2.9% in January. Even though the m/may go up, with headline up 0.3% and core a bigger 0.4%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures