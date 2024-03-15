Crude Oil holds steady on the high side on Friday, WTI buoyed above $80.00

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
  • Crude Oil is pinned into the high end to wrap up the trading week.
  • WTI holding above $80.00 per barrel.
  • Barrel traders pinning hopes on supply constraints looking forward.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil was pinned north of $80.00 per barrel on Friday as energy markets continued to price in expectations of a widening gap between global Crude Oil output and a forecast uptick in global Crude Oil demand through the rest of 2024 and into 2025.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) recently adjusted its forecasts, calling for a global Crude Oil deficit assuming the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) maintains its current voluntary production caps. OPEC will meet next on June 1 to discuss output levels for the second half of 2024, and investors are broadly anticipating the Crude Oil cartel to continue squeezing quotas as tight as possible as Saudi Arabia pushes to keep barrel prices bolstered.

Declines in US Crude Oil supplies sparked a bullish lean in energy markets this week after the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) both printed deeper drawdowns in Crude Oil stocks than expected after capacity demand at US refineries ticked up.

US Crude Oil supplies drawdown sparks risk bid

The API reported on Tuesday that Weekly Crude Oil Stocks for the week ended March 8 declined 5.5 million barrels, well below the forecast uptick of 400K barrels, engulfing the previous week’s buildup of 4423K barrels. The EIA’s Crude Oil Stocks Change for the same period showed a 1.536 million barrel decline, missing the forecast buidup of 1.338 million barrels and wiping out the previous week’s 1.367 million barrel increase.

WTI technical outlook

WTI is trading into the high end of a supply zone near the $80.00 handle after vaulting over the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) just above $78.00 earlier this week, and the 200-hour SMA is now turning bullish, rising above $78.50.

A near-term demand zone sits nearby to catch any downside moves near the $77.00 handle, and Crude Oil is holding steady after tapping a multi-month high this week.

WTI hourly chart

WTI US OIL

Overview
Today last price 80.52
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 80.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 78.16
Daily SMA50 76
Daily SMA100 75.58
Daily SMA200 78.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 81.05
Previous Daily Low 79.18
Previous Weekly High 80.01
Previous Weekly Low 77.18
Previous Monthly High 79.27
Previous Monthly Low 71.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 80.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 79.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 79.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 78.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 77.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 81.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 82.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 83.2

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.0900, looks to snap three-week winning streak

EUR/USD stays below 1.0900, looks to snap three-week winning streak

EUR/USD continues to fluctuate below 1.0900 on Friday and remains on track to snap a three-week winning streak. The cautious market mood ahead of the weekend helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.2750 as mood sours

GBP/USD drops below 1.2750 as mood sours

GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.2750 in the American session. The US Dollar benefits from the risk-averse market atmosphere, as reflected by the bearish action seen in Wall Street, and weighs on the pair heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats to $2,160 as US yields rebound

Gold retreats to $2,160 as US yields rebound

Gold lost its traction and retreated to the $2,160 area. Following a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered to 4.3%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.

Gold News

XRP price sweeps support, Harvard Law discusses SEC’s high-profile loss in Ripple lawsuit

XRP price sweeps support, Harvard Law discusses SEC’s high-profile loss in Ripple lawsuit

XRP price is down nearly 5% on Friday, the altcoin has suffered a weeklong correction, since hitting its year-to-date high on Monday. The SEC's lawsuit against Ripple is approaching an important deadline.

Read more

Fed doves worried

Fed doves worried

Yesterday’s mix of economic data – which pointed at higher-than-expected inflation and lower-than-expected spending in the US – finally broke the Fed doves’ and the equity bulls’ back for at least a day. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures