Crude Oil falls back, WTI tests $72.00 as oversupply concerns outweighs Middle East conflicts

- Crude Oil markets shrugged off the Houthi’s most successful ship attack to date.
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stocks figures due late in the day.
- Lagging Crude Oil demand in China is stepping up energy market concerns.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil softened on Tuesday, receding to $72.00 per barrel on renewed concerns that global production of Crude Oil will outpace growth by a much wider margin than initially expected. In 2023, Crude Oil markets initially anticipated that global production would undercut demand by a wide margin, drastically constraining supplies and sending barrel prices soaring, but lagging growth in key demand markets, specifically China, have sen market expectations of a supply rout about-face into renewed concerns of a worsening supply glut on the back of record pumping numbers from countries outside of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
OPEC’s efforts to trim Crude Oil production have run up against a hard wall of increasing production from non-OPEC nations, specifically the US which hit a record production level in November and continues to cement itself as the world’s single largest barrel producer. China’s growth figures continue to come in below expectations, and wobbly Chinese Crude Oil demand leaves energy markets with far higher supply counts than anticipated.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) will be releasing a weekly update on US barrel counts, which last showed a surprise upswing of over 8.5 million barrels last week. The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) own weekly barrel counts will print on Wednesday, and last saw a massive upswing in weekly Crude Oil stocks of over 12 million barrels.
A ceasefire in the Gaza conflict still seems unlikely, and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen saw their largest ship attack victory yet when they forced the crew of the bulk carrier Rubymar to abandon ship on Monday. Houthis have struck at least four separate civilian vessels in the Red Sea since last week.
Despite multiple Middle East conflict concerns, Crude Oil markets hesitated on Tuesday, keeping Crude Oil pinned into rough, near-term consolidation.
WTI technical outlook
Near-term action in US Crude Oil has been rough, with WTI testing into $78.50 over the past week and barrel bids struggling to keep on the bullish side after Tuesday’s dip saw prices get hung up on the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $77.00.
Overall momentum has gone to the bulls as Crude Oil bids claim higher ground after dipping to $71.50 in February, but downside shocks remain a technical hazard for bidders.
Despite a halting recovery from recent lows near $68.00 per barrel, WTI remains down nearly 18% from 2023’s October highs near $94.00.
WTI hourly chart
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.91
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.16
|Today daily open
|78.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.99
|Daily SMA50
|73.98
|Daily SMA100
|76.81
|Daily SMA200
|77.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.51
|Previous Daily Low
|77.59
|Previous Weekly High
|78.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.51
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
