Crude Oil extends rebound, WTI tests $78.20 after Chinese post-holiday demands picks up

- Crude Oil extended the week’s recovery.
- US API Weekly Crude Oil Stocks due later in the day.
- Energy markets are hoping for a boost in Chinese demand.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil climbed into a fresh high on Tuesday, extending the week’s technical recovery as energy markets lean into expectations of an uptick in Chinese Crude Oil after post-holiday travel caused increased purchases of Crude Oil.
Travel following the Chinese Lunar New Year was much higher than expected in the bottom half of February, causing Chinese Crude Oil inventories to decline faster than expected and pushing up the rate of purchases from Chinese refineries. China’s increase in spending and post-holiday Crude Oil consumption has sparked hopes across barrel markets that Chinese barrel demand will remain high enough to sop up extra capacity.
Maintenance halts are also expected this year in mainland China, where reduced refining capacity is expected to reach a three-year high, further constraining supply of refined oil products within China.
Chinese demand picks up, US API Crude Stocks expected
The American Petroleum Institute (API) is releasing its latest week-on-week US Crude Oil Stocks figures, which lasted printed a 7.8 million barrel increase in excess barrels floating around the US Crude Oil supply chains.
Energy markets are also shrugging off renewed expectations of a potential ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas. Barrel traders remain concerned that the altercation could spill over into nearby Crude Oil-focused economies, risking supply chain disruptions in the Middle East.
WTI technical outlook
WTI once again climbed back into the $78.00 handle, testing $78.20 per barrel on Tuesday. US Crude Oil extended a rebound from Friday’s bottom near $75.80, and WTI continues to churn within rough consolidation between $78.40 and $76.00.
WTI remains mired in the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $77.65, and near-term bullish momentum remains capped below January’s late peak at $79.20.
WTI hourly chart
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.84
|Today daily open
|77.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.24
|Daily SMA50
|74.6
|Daily SMA100
|76.48
|Daily SMA200
|77.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.87
|Previous Daily Low
|75.73
|Previous Weekly High
|78.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.22
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0850 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD lost its traction and retreated below 1.0850 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The US Dollar benefits from the cautious market mood following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.2650 as mood sours
GBP/USD turned south and declined toward 1.2650 after spending the European session in a tight range near 1.2700. The negative shift seen in risk mood makes it difficult for the pair to hold its ground as markets assess the latest US data releases.
Gold hovers around $2,030 extending its consolidative phase
Gold trades marginally higher on the day above $2,030 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates in a narrow channel below 4.3% after latest US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather directional momentum.
XRP price recoups losses as Ripple gears up to reveal blockchain roadmap for 2024
XRP price is influenced by the developments in Ripple and the updates in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. The altcoin climbed past the $0.56 level as the XRPLedger prepares to unveil its roadmap for 2024.
Calm before the data
It feels like there is a moment of calm and silence in the aftermath of major tech earnings, investors will decide whether this rally deserves to continue higher straight away.