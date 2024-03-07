Crude Oil dips then recovers on Thursday after US supplies draw down, China demand picks up

- US Crude Oil stocks rose less than expected this week.
- China saw an uptick in Crude Oil demand.
- Market shrugs off more productive US Crude Oil well efficiency.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell towards $77.60 per barrel early Thursday before a firm rally in the US trading session dragged US Crude Oil back into the high end for the day. US Crude Oil supplies rose less than expected this week, and a drawdown in US gasoline reserves is propping up hopes of demand outrunning supply.
China’s Crude Oil imports rose over 5% in January and February according to Chinese government data published on Thursday. The Lunar New Year holiday saw Chinese demand for fuel surge as holiday travel bolstered consumption.
US Crude Oil production continues to rise into record levels, and according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), that trend is set to continue. As noted by the EIA, increasing efficiency in already-existing US Crude OIl production facilities is driving the total output volume into higher numbers despite a bearish outlook on the total number of production facilities. Counts on US oil rigs are steadily decreasing and the number of new wells being produced has been easing for over a decade.
However, previously built or “legacy” wells continue to produce higher amounts of Crude Oil as the US energy market becomes increasingly efficient.
WTI technical outlook
WTI’s near-term churn keeps US Crude Oil bids trapped in a rough range with the $80.00 handle acting as a technical ceiling, and Thursday’s rebound has WTI struggling to etch in chart paper above $79.00.
Daily candlesticks are stuck in a close pattern with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $77.90. US Crude Oil has risen around 10% from early February’s swing low into $71.50, but further topside moment has drained out of WTI.
WTI hourly chart
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|78.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.66
|Daily SMA50
|75.19
|Daily SMA100
|76.01
|Daily SMA200
|77.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.01
|Previous Daily Low
|77.5
|Previous Weekly High
|80.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.73
|Previous Monthly High
|79.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its rally and reached its highest level since late January above 1.0900 on Thursday. The ECB left policy settings unchanged as expected in March and Fed Chairman Powell refrained from hinting at timing of policy pivot.
GBP/USD rises to fresh 2024-high near 1.2800
GBP/USD gained traction in the second half of the day and touched a new 2024-high near 1.2800 on Thursday. The positive shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by rising US stocks, weighs on the US Dollar and provides a boost to the pair.
Gold giving first signs of upward exhaustion
Gold went into a consolidation phase at around $2,150 after setting a new record high of $2,164 earlier in the day. Following Wednesday's decline, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near 4.1% on Thursday, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Has Tesla secretly bought more Bitcoin?
The electric car company Tesla has allegedly purchased around 1,000 BTC, or at least that’s what the chatter is on social media. But a closer look at the source of these rumors reveals that it could be nothing but a case of misinterpretion.
ECB keeps rates and communication unchanged
The European Central Bank keeps its policy rates on hold and doesn’t blink on possible upcoming rate cuts. No policy action and all focus on communication. This had been the focus of today’s ECB meeting already for a while.