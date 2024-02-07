Crude Oil continues thin recovery, WTI struggles to reclaim $74

- Crude Oil prices grind higher in thin markets.
- Price recovery hobbled by another supplies buildup.
- Geopolitical risks remain key driver for bullish price momentum.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil is taking halting steps higher on Wednesday, trying to stake ground above $74.00 per barrel as another buildup in US barrel stocks keeps prices pinned on the low end.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) warned this week that the US could see a significant slowdown in its pace of Crude Oil production growth after hitting record pumping numbers in 2023.
According to the EIA, the US is set to see overall Crude Oil production to expand by an average of 160K barrels per day through 2024 after last year’s record 1.02 million barrel per day production expansion. US Crude Oil is seen rising to 13.21 million bpd through 2024 and then climbing to 13.49 million bpd in 2025.
The EUA reported that US Crude Oil inventories climbed by 5.521 million barrels for the week ended February 2, well above the forecast 1.895 million barrel buildup. Crude Oil stocks climbed an additional 1.234 million barrels the previous week.
Geopolitical risks remain a key support for Crude Oil prices as ceasefire talks between Israel and Palestinian Hamas continue despite frictions, and coalition naval forces continue to squeeze Iranian-backed Houthi rebels out of the Red Sea.
The Yemeni rebel group remains determined to continue attacking civilian cargo ships transiting the Red Sea in a major shipping lane that connects Asia and Europe by way of the Suez Canal. Houthis fired on two civilian ships this week, keeping tensions in the Middle East tightened.
WTI technical outlook
WTI US Crude Oil is struggling to reclaim the $74.00 handle on Wednesday, but remains bolstered into the high side as barrel bids continue to recover after a near-term plunge into $71.50 last week. Price action remains constrained on the south side of the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the $75.00 handle.
WTI remains down after a near-term rejection from the 200-day SMA just below the $78.00 handle, and US Crude Oil continues to trade into the middle of a medium-term congestion range that has hampered price momentum since declining below the 200-day SMA in November.
WTI hourly chart
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|73.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.2
|Daily SMA50
|73.25
|Daily SMA100
|77.98
|Daily SMA200
|77.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.86
|Previous Daily Low
|72.45
|Previous Weekly High
|79.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.83
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
