COVID-19 vaccine may be developed by September – Global Times

In an interview with the Chinese news outlet, Global Times, George Gao, Director-General of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said that a vaccine to fight the coronavirus could be developed as early as this September.

Gao noted: “An emergency COVID19 vaccine could be developed by September and a new vaccine following Phase II or III clinical trials may be administered to healthy people by early next year.”

This comes after Reuters reported on Thursday, Gilead Sciences Inc experimental antiviral drug, Remdisivir, failed to help patients with severe COVID-19 in a clinical trial conducted in China.

The news threw the US stocks under the bus while the US dollar rebounded sharply across its main peers.

At the moment, Gao’s comments fail to move the markets, as the Asian equities remain a mixed bag while S&P 500 futures drop 0.70%.