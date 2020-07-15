COVID-19 Update: We await Aussie data, China six new coronavirus, Moderna hopes revived

With US virus cases spiking and the death toll mounting, more on that here, Coronavirus Update: Texas hospitalizations mark daily record with 10,745 increase, Nevada joins the league, there was a glimmer of hope from the following news:
Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine trial produced ‘robust’ immune response in all patients – CNBC
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that China reported on Wednesday six new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 14, up from three cases a day earlier, the health authority said.
All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.
China also reported four new asymptomatic patients, down from five a day earlier.
As of July 14, mainland China had a total of 83,611 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.
As for Australia, the Federal health minister Greg Hunt will give a national coronavirus update about 12.15pm local time.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia surpassed 10,000 on Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon there have been 10,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia.
Here are yesterday's Victoria numbers while we await the updates.
As of 14 July 2020,
- As of 14 July 2020, the total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Victoria is 4,224 with 270 new cases since yesterday's report.
- The overall total has increased by 257, with 13 cases reclassified, largely due to duplication. Of the new cases, 28 are linked to outbreaks and 242 are under investigation. No new cases have been detected in a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.
- 752 cases may indicate community transmission.
- 85 people are in hospital, including 26 patients in intensive care. There have been two deaths reported since yesterday. To date, 26 people have died.
- There are 1,803 cases currently active in Victoria. 2,395 people have recovered.
- Of the total cases, 3,799 are from metropolitan Melbourne and 298 are from regional Victoria.
- More than 1,170,300 test results have been received by the department since 1 January 2020.
- Further details can be found in today's coronavirus (COVID-19) media release.
- An update to the Case and Contact Management Guidelines (Word) (v23 10 July 2020) has been made and relates to the assessment of close contact in healthcare workers who wear masks.
- Up-to-date epidemiological data is available on our website
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.