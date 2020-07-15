COVID-19 Update: We await Aussie data, China six new coronavirus, Moderna hopes revived

With US virus cases spiking and the death toll mounting, more on that here, Coronavirus Update: Texas hospitalizations mark daily record with 10,745 increase, Nevada joins the league, there was a glimmer of hope from the following news:

Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine trial produced ‘robust’ immune response in all patients – CNBC

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that China reported on Wednesday six new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 14, up from three cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths. China also reported four new asymptomatic patients, down from five a day earlier. As of July 14, mainland China had a total of 83,611 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

As for Australia, the Federal health minister Greg Hunt will give a national coronavirus update about 12.15pm local time.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia surpassed 10,000 on Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon there have been 10,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia.

Here are yesterday's Victoria numbers while we await the updates.

As of 14 July 2020,