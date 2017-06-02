Court of Appeals to hear challenge to Trump’s travel ban on Tuesday

Court of Appeals to hear challenge to Trump’s travel ban on TuesdayBy Dhwani Mehta
FOX 8 news came out with the headlines on Tuesday, announcing that three federal judges will hear oral arguments in the challenge to the US President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration curbs later today.
The immediate fate of the nationwide temporary restraining order against Trump’s travel ban will be determined by the hour-long hearing, conducted by telephone among three West coast judges at 6 p.m. ET.