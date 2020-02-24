Coronavirus: US 10-year yields lose 1.40% South Korea reports 70 new cases, Italy fourth death

The coronavirus outbreak continues spreading over the world and causes havoc in financial markets. US bond yields fall below 1.40% – the lowest since 2016 – Gold prices continue surging to around $1,680, and stocks are down.

In Italy, RAI radio has reported that a fourth person has died from the disease in the north of the country. The Venice Carnival has been called off and several towns are on lockdown.

South Korea has reported 70 new cases. The Asian nation is second only to China in the number of infections. Two cities have been designated as

China has announced the postponement of the National People's Congress or CPPCC. The annual gathering does not have a new date.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, has restored the strict lockdown measures after announcing their relaxation earlier.