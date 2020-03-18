Coronavirus update: US cases jump 66%, UK death toll up 48%, Lombardy deaths rise 20%

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a massive increase of 2809 new cases of coronavirus in the US, bringing up the total count to 7087 from Tuesday’s 4275 and registering about 66% jump.

The total death toll stands at 97, with 22 more deaths confirmed. On Tuesday, the death count was 75.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in New York jumped up from Tuesday’s 1008 to 2382 so far, 20 new deaths confirmed.

The New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that New York has the highest number of cases in the US.

According to the UK Health Ministry, the death toll rose to 99 on Wednesday vs. Tuesday’s 67, reporting a 48% jump.

In Italy’s Lombardy region, the death toll has jumped by nearly 20% or 319 in the past 24 hours, now standing at 1959.

more to follow ....