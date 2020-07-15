Coronavirus update: Tokyo panel raises the infection alert to highest level

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is back on the wires this Wednesday, via Reuters, urging citizens to refrain from leaving the Japanese capital where possible.

Meanwhile, the Asian Nikkei Review reported that the Tokyo coronavirus panel raised the infection alert to the highest level.

The panel reaffirmed that circumstances are "clearly different" from the first wave of the outbreak seen a few months back.

Earlier today, the Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that the COVID-19 infection state has not developed into a major wave yet.

Officials confirmed 143 new infections in the capital on Tuesday, bringing the total number to nearly 8,200 in the city of 14 million.

Market reaction

Amid mixed market sentiment, with escalating virus concerns and US-China tensions on one hand and vaccine hopes on the other, USD/JPY trades listless around 107.25.

The spot paid little heed to the BOJ’s status-quo decision.