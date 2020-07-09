Coronavirus update: Spike in new cases continues in Victoria, Tokyo

The no. 2 most populous Australian state of Victoria, the COVID-19 hotpot, added another 165 infections on Thursday, down from Wednesday’s +134.
Of the 165 new cases, 30 cases are said to be linked to outbreaks with the other 135 cases still under investigation at this time.
Meanwhile, New South Wales also recorded 13 new infections in the latest update with 11 of the 13 cases related to returning travelers.
In the Japanese capital, Tokyo, over 220 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Thursday, reaching the highest daily record, as reported by the Fiji News Network (FNN).
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike continues to attribute the surge in new cases to increased testing.
Market reaction
The market mood remains upbeat, as we towards the European opening bells. Investors continue to pay little heed to the growing coronavirus cases worldwide and ongoing Australia-China tensions over the Hong Kong issue.
The Asian equities traded mostly higher while the S&P 500 futures remained jittery. The US dollar extended losses across its main peers, helping AUD/USD re-take the 0.70 handle.
