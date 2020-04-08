According to the Spanish Health Ministry, coronavirus cases rose by 6,180 to 146,690 on Wednesday from 140,510 reported a day before.

The death toll increased by 757 to 13,798 on Wednesday vs. Tuesday’s 13,055. The daily rate of increase in the new cases stood at 4.4% while the mortality rate jumped by 5.5%. The daily rise in new cases and the daily death count reached the highest in four days.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also reported 48,021 cases of recoveries with the number of persons admitted to the ICU standing at just over 7,000 as of Tuesday.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD is extending its recovery from near 1.0830 lows despite the rise in the new coronavirus cases and deaths in Spain and Germany, as the EUR bulls remain hopeful that coordinated policy action will be reached by the Eurogroup on Thursday.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.0870, down 0.17% so far.