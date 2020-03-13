Coronavirus update: Spain to declare state of emergency, confirmed cases in UK jump to 798

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that they will hold a special cabinet meeting on Saturday to formally declare a state of emergency. According to the latest available data, Spain has a total of 4,209 confirmed coronavirus infections with 120 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in the UK increased by 35% to 798 as of Friday morning. The British health ministry noted that so far 32,771 people have been tested.

Elsewhere, Pakistan has shut all of its land borders and limited international flights for 15 days, the Philippines has reported 12 new cases and Malaysia has reported the total of confirmed infections has climbed to 197.