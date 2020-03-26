Coronavirus update: Spain reports 655 new deaths, fewer than beforehand

Spain has reported 655 new deaths caused by Covid-19 on Wednesday, fewer than 738 on Tuesday. The total number reached 4,089.

The number of cases in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy reached 56,188. Around 32,000 people are in hospital, including 3,679 in intensive care. The medical staff has been struggling to cope with the influx of patients.

Officials have warned that the worst is yet to come. Spain is set to remain in lockdown at least until April 12. Figures from Italy are due out later in the day.

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0950, as the US dollar remains on the back foot. US jobless claims are awaited later on.