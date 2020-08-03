Coronavirus update Spain: 968 new infections confirmed in past 24 hours

Spain's health ministry reported on Monday that 968 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed in the country in the past 24 hours. Further details of the report revealed that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased from 288,522 on Friday to 297,054 on Monday.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its peers. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.26% on the day at 1.1743. Meanwhile, Spain's IBEX closed the day 1.44% higher on Monday.