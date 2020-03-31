Coronavirus update: S. Korea reports 125 new cases, China adds 48 imported cases

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday, South Korea confirmed 125 new coronavirus cases, with the total count now at 9,786.

The South reported six new deaths, bringing up the death toll to 158 vs. 152 a day earlier.

Meanwhile, China’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday, Mainland China reported 48 new cases on Monday, up from 31 new infections a day earlier.

However, all of the 48 cases were imported, bringing the total number of imported cases in China to 771 as of Monday, per Reuters.

The total number of infections confirmed in the Mainland stood at 81,518, with the death toll at 3,305.

The city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, reported no new infections for the seventh straight day.

Market reaction

The broad market sentiment continues to be driven by a surge in the demand for the greenback across its main competitors, given that it was the last Tokyo fix of the Japanese fiscal year, which added to the volatility.

The haven demand for the buck also remains unpinned amid rising coronavirus cases globally.

Most majors saw wild moves before stabilizing, as risk-on mood prevails, with the Asian shares mostly higher. Markets cheer an unexpected expansion in the Chinese Manufacturing and Services sector activity reports.