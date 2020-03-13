Coronavirus update: Italy's death toll jumps to 1,266, Disney halts film production, Greece declares emergency

The death toll from coronavirus has hit 1,266 in Italy, up 250 people. The World Health Organization has said that Europe is the epicenter of Covid-19.

Disney has announced that it is halting firm production, after closing its parks in California, Florida, and Paris.

Greece has joined Spain and other countries in declaring an emergency. Both countries are following Italy by closing non-essential businesses such as bars and cafés.

The UK is postponing mayoral elections due in May, including the high-profile vote in London. In the US, the Democratic Party has announced that primaries in Louisiana, scheduled for April, are off.