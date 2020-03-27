Coronavirus update: Italy surpasses China, UK deaths leap, New York schools to shut

Cases in Lombardy continue rising, pushing the number of Covid-19 infections in Italy above those in China. The northern region reported 2,409 new cases, similar to 2,500 on Thursday. Mortalities have reached 5,402, 541 more than beforehand.

UK deaths leap from 578 to 759, an increase of 181 mortalities. The number of infections has jumped from 11,658 to 14,579, an acceleration. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has contracted coronavirus and is in self-isolation.

Schools in New York are set to shut down and remain closed at least until April 5. The state and tNew York City are the epicenters of the disease in the US. Governor Andrew Cuomo reported 134 new deaths and 7,377 new cases, a higher pace than on Thursday.

Total cases have reached 44,635. The US total is on course to surpass 100,000 during the weekend.

Global infections have surpassed the 500,000 mark.