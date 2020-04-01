Coronavirus update Italy: Death toll rose by 727 to 13,155, 110,574 confirmed cases

COVID-19-related fatalities in Italy increased by 727 to 13,155, the country's Civil Protection Agency announced on Wednesday. Although this was the smallest daily increase since March 26th, the total number of confirmed infections jumped to 110,574 from 105,972.

The latest data further revealed that 16,847 had fully recovered as of Wednesday, compared to 15,729 on Tuesday, and 4,035 people were in intensive care.

Risk aversion

Pressured by the risk-off flows, Italy's FTSE MIB Index closed the day 2.97% lower at 16,554.97 points.