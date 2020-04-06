Coronavirus update Italy: Confirmed cases increased by 3,599 to 132,547

The latest data published by Italy's Civil Protection Agency revealed that the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose by 3,599 to 132,547 to register its lowest daily increase in three weeks.

The death toll, meanwhile, increased by 636 as of Monday morning to 16,523. Moreover, the number of people in intensive care declined by 79 to 3,898.

Risk rally

Signs of improvement in coronavirus figures globally seems to be helping the market sentiment improve on Monday. As of writing, Italy's FTSE MIB Index was up 4% on the day at 17,039.31 points.