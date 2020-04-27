Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections and deaths continue to drop

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 155,193, with a total of 5,750 deaths reported.

Cases increased by 1,018 in Germany, a meager rise of 0.7% from Sunday’s +1.1%. The death toll rose by 110 vs. 140 seen a day before.

The institute estimated that a total of 114,500 people has recovered from the infection.

The declining trend in the daily new infections and deaths is welcoming news, as the government is veering towards easing of the lockdown measures.

EUR/USD reaction

The euro keeps the bid tone intact following the release of the encouraging German virus stats, with EUR/USD testing highs near 1.0830 region. Broad dollar weakness amid a better market mood underpins the spot.